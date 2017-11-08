Avid, Viacom Strike Multiyear Enterprise Deal

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid and Viacom are teaming up on a new multiyear enterprise agreement designed to enhance Viacom’s worldwide production infrastructure on Avid’s MediaCentral platform. Viacom plans to invest in Avid tools to create, manage, deliver and optimize media content.

In addition to using the MediaCentral platform to enhance collaboration, Viacom will create a path to the cloud by deploying Avid’s Media Composer | Cloud Remote platform, which enables editors to remotely connect and collaborate with teams anywhere.

The details of the enterprise agreement will have MediaCentral support Viacom brands that include Paramount, Nickelodeon, BET Networks and CMT in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Miami, as well as Viacom International Networks. Defined technology upgrades and refresh cycles will enable Viacom to optimize content across its facilities, per the official press release.