Avid, QSR Sign 10-Year Software Subscription Deal

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Post-production technology rental company QSR Systems is signing a 10-year software subscription agreement with Avid, which expands the company’s supply of creative tools to broadcast and film clients.

As part of the deal, QSR has doubled its available pool of Avid Media Composer editing system licenses, which are available either on premises or in the cloud. The deal was assisted by Avid reseller MelroseMAC.

“We’re taking full advantage of Avid’s subscription program to ensure we’ll retain the flexibility our clients can rely on for a very long time to come,” said Doug Cavaliere, president, QSR Systems.

“Today, more than ever, studios and broadcasters need fast access to highly cost-conscious and flexible solutions through close partners that are ready to change how they’re collaborating to help keep production commitments on track,” said Tom Cordiner, chief revenue officer, Avid. “At Avid, we’re very pleased that our subscription offerings are being put to work to give new strategic strength to key players in the media and entertainment ecosystem like QSR Systems.”