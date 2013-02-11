Avid Names Louis Hernandez as CEO

Avid today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Louis Hernandez as president and chief executive officer, effective today.

Mr. Hernandez succeeds former president and chief executive officer Gary Greenfield, who will remain on Avid’s Board of Directors. Mr. Hernandez has been a member of the Avid Board since 2008.

Most recently, Hernadez was also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Open Solutions, Inc., a technology provider to financial institutions worldwide, which was acquired in January 2013 by Fiserv, Inc.