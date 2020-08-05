Avid Names Diversified a Global Systems Integration Partner

BURLINTON, Mass.—Avid is entering into a strategic purchasing agreement with Diversified, a media technology provider with offices around the world, that signifies it as an Avid global partner.

With this agreement and designation, Diversified clients—which range from TV broadcasters to post houses to government and higher education—will be able to access Avid’s slate of video and audio technology through a single source. China is excluded from this deal.

“For more than 25 years, Diversified has recommended, rolled out and supported Avid tools for numerous broadcast and post-production users,” said Kevin Collins, president of Diversified. “We’re now building on that success to bring the entire Avid portfolio to clients of all types.”

“Diversified has proven its deep expertise and we’re excited to expand this partner’s access to Avid’s entire product offering,” said Tom Cordiner, chief revenue officer for Avid.