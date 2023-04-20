Avid Launches New Partner Program

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has launched a new partner program, Works with Avid On Demand, that enables customers to expand their workflow capabilities through a growing range of certified industry-standard tools and apps from third-party vendors.

“Works with Avid On Demand expands the range of workflows our customers can deploy in the cloud, with the agility to easily spin up new editorial workgroups as needed, and then spin them down when projects are done,” said Tim Claman, Avid’s senior vice president and general manager of Media & Video Solutions. “Edit On Demand users now have the flexibility to access many more of the familiar tools they need to get their work done – all in a pay-as-you-go cloud service.”

In launching the program, the company explained that Avid | Edit On Demand, the turnkey editorial-in-the-cloud SaaS solution on Microsoft Azure, is relied on by television networks, post houses and filmmakers to keep their distributed teams on task and deliver projects on time.

The new Works with Avid On Demand, debuting with 12 partners, expands Avid | Edit On Demand remote workflows with tightly integrated capabilities including file- and stream-based ingest, data replication in the cloud, support for third-party creative tools, and remote content review, among others, the company said.

Avid | Edit On Demand includes cloud-optimized Media Composer editing software and Avid NEXIS Cloud storage. The Works with Avid On Demand program now enables editors to bring complementary products into their workflows seamlessly with peace of mind that they are reliably and securely enhancing their remote collaboration.

Many of the industry’s best-known vendors are already certified through the Works with Avid On Demand program, including Adobe, Boris, EVS, FileCatalyst, First Mile Technologies, Haivision, HP Anyware, Marquis, Microsoft, Nablet, Signiant, and StorageDNA.

“Edit On Demand brings Avid and Microsoft together in a seamless SaaS capability delivered on Azure that’s available for anyone working in film, television and other media,” said Simon Crownshaw, worldwide strategy director Media & Entertainment, Microsoft. “The Works with Avid On Demand program extends what is possible on Azure with tested Avid and Microsoft partner products supporting a broader set of workflows and enabling media organizations to capitalize on greater opportunities.”

Technology vendors interested in joining Works with Avid On Demand may contact Ray Thompson, senior director, partner & industry marketing, at Raymond.Thompson@avid.com.