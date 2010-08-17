Avid Honored by ATAS

Avid has been honored by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with an Engineering Plaque for Avid Media Access (AMA) for its role in dramatically improving the process of working with tapeless media – by eliminating time-consuming transcoding processes and saving time and money in the production process.



The Engineering Plaque is presented to those achievements that exhibit a high level of engineering expertise and are important to the progress of the industry. This year, Avid’s AMA architecture was awarded the plaque. AMA has advanced the state of the art of television production by providing customers with a faster, more reliable and cost-efficient way to work with tapeless media and get productions to air more quickly.



Avid also shared in this year’s presentation of the Television Academy’s Philo T. Farnsworth Award, named for the television inventor, which honors an agency, company or institution whose contributions have significantly affected the state of television technology and engineering over a long period of time. The award also recognizes the company’s ongoing industry importance. This year’s honoree is Digidesign, a pioneering digital technology company formed in 1984 by Peter Gotcher and Evan Brooks. Avid purchased Digidesign in 1995, and therefore recognition extends to Avid for its continuation of the Digidesign tradition in its Pro Tools digital audio workstations.



“Avid is honored to be recognized by the Academy and its Engineering Awards Committee,” said Kirk Arnold, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Avid. “We accept on behalf of the company and our dedicated and passionate customer base. Their ongoing support, feedback and dedication to Avid’s products have been instrumental to our continued innovation and success.”





