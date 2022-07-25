Avid Delivers Media Production in the Cloud Solution

BURLINGTON, Mass,—To help streamline distributed TV news and sports production, Avid has announced that it has launched its Avid Media Production in the Cloud solution.

“With today’s distributed workforce, broadcasters are increasingly using the cloud as a production platform to quickly produce content around the world,” Raul Alba, Avid’s director of solutions marketing, media and cloud. “Avid’s Media Production in the Cloud workflows can be stood up right alongside organizations’ existing on-premise platforms. Using familiar tools and workflows, broadcasters are finally gaining entry to cloud production without committing to a forklift overhaul or the need for additional training.”

Based on the Avid production tools and platforms that content creation teams already rely on, Avid Media Production in the Cloud is designed to deliver the familiar experience of a broadcaster’s high-performance, on-premise workflows to distributed production teams so they can access assignments, assets and media to quickly deliver breaking news across all platforms, from on-air channels to web and social media, Avid said.

With Media Production in the Cloud, teams can now leverage their existing MediaCentral workflows, along with integrated Avid NEXIS cloud storage and Avid’s MediaCentral | Stream IP ingest solution – all from the cloud, the company reported.

The combination of these tools enables journalists in the field to quickly access, edit and publish content. Teams can use Avid’s MediaCentral | Collaborate and other iOS and browser apps to plan and contribute to stories remotely while tracking all aspects of story production.

Avid also reported that MediaCentral’s openness gives editors the flexibility to choose Avid Media Composer or Adobe Premiere Pro to start working immediately on material as it comes in for fast turnaround of stories that are ready to air and stream across broadcast and digital outlets.