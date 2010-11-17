Avid Boosted by Raised Rating
NEW YORK: Shares of Avid Technology jumped following the news of an upgrade from J.P. Morgan. The investment bank lifted Avid from Overweight to Neutral. J.P. Morgan raised Avid’s target price from $13.50 to $17.50. Avid shares (NASDAQ: AVID) rose from trading near $14.20 yesterday to more than $15 earlier today before settling near $14.90.
Avid reported a net per-share loss of 26 cents for the third quarter compared to a EPS loss of 46 cents a year earlier. Avid issued a full-year revenue forecast for 2010 of $655 million to $665 million--low-balling analyst expectations of $664.7 million. However, the company got props for its 2011 projection of $690 million to $710 million.
J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster said the company doesn’t appear to be stretching targets, and can still cut operating costs, according to Barron’s.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox