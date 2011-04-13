Avid announces Interplay Central SOA

Avid announced Interplay Central, a new set of workflow tools for media professionals that are accessed through both Web- and mobile-based applications. The company said the service-oriented architecture-type platform allows individuals in different media production functions to access the tools they need to complete specific tasks with greater visibility to assets, team collaboration and workflow agility.

First available to users through both a lightweight Web-based portal and a mobile app, Interplay Central represents the latest evolution of Avid’s Interplay family of solutions. It offers a way to replace dedicated, monolithic applications with open, flexible workflows.

Virtually anyone involved in the content creation, management and distribution process can work from any location and use toolsets tailored to the tasks they need to perform. Avid called it a paradigm shift for the industry — one that will enable businesses to improve their productivity, agility and operational efficiency.

Using a laptop or desktop computer connected to the Web, a range of staff members — including executive producers, technical directors, editors, graphic artists, loggers, writers, reporters, Web producers and more — can sign into the Interplay Central portal and access self-contained persona “panes” that are designed for tasks associated with different parts of the media production process.

The app will allow users to browse, create and edit content directly from anywhere even when users are offline or out of network range. Content changes made by users who are working in the offline mode will be reflected in projects as soon as they have regained network connectivity.

Team members who have responsibility for completing specific media creation, production and management tasks are no longer required to use stand-alone systems or products that are only available in a designated facility.

The first version of Interplay Central is planned for release in Q2 2011, and will deliver story-centric workflow capabilities to news organizations of any size.