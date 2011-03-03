Autocue to debut four video servers to U.S. market

Autocue will introduce to the U.S. market its first four stand-alone, Linux-based video servers at the 2011 NAB Show.

The new Autocue servers feature up to four bidirectional HD/SD channels for simultaneous record and playout as well as a range of storage capabilities. They can replace tape machines or be used for secondary applications by broadcasters. A beta version of the next-generation server, which incorporates video switching, audio mixing, channel branding and virtual record channels, also will be shown.

The company also will launch the Master Series 12in teleprompter to complement the recently designed 17in and 20in models. The new range uses LED backlight technology.

See Autocue at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C8525.