Austrian telecom deploys Agama monitoring for IPTV service monitoring

Austrian telecommunications provider A1 Telekom Austria has expanded its IPTV quality monitoring setup with Agama's Embedded Monitoring Solution to cover end-to-end service distribution.

With the deployment, A1 has strengthened its strategic and proactive approach to systematically improving service quality and increasing customer satisfaction. A1 has extended its existing Agama installation with embedded set-top box monitoring for efficient last-mile and in-home service quality assurance.

With a quality monitoring solution reaching from the headend to the point of actual service consumption, the telco will gain full insight into the quality of its distributed services throughout its deployment. This will support real-time problem discovery and impact analysis, and proactive and cost-effective customer support processes, as well as enable methodical improvements of the overall service quality.