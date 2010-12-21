Australia’s Cutting Edge acquires 25 Q-Ball HD/SD minicams

Camera Corps has delivered 25 Q-Ball HD/SD pan and tilt minicams to Australian broadcast service-provider Cutting Edge.

The latest delivery increases the total number of Q-Ball systems Cutting Edge has purchased in recent months to 36.

Initially, the Q-Balls replaced ageing dressing room and coach cameras for football coverage. Recently, Cutting Edge won the contract to produce “The Family,” a reality show for Shine Australia. Twenty-four Q-Balls and eight Camera Corps Minizooms were employed for the show under the control of one cameraman and one video engineer.

Shine Australia also has used eight of the Q-Balls in infrared mode for a show called “Dating in the Dark.” Currently the Q-Balls are being used every day as slam-cams for basketball coverage and commentator cams for cricket.