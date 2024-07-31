Audiences for Paris Olympics on Telemundo up 44% from Tokyo

MIAMI, Fla.—Audiences for the 2024 Paris Olympics are not only significantly up for NBCUniversal’s English language coverage. Telemundo is also reporting that its coverage through opening weekend of the 2024 Paris Olympics averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 318,000 viewers across Telemundo, Peacock and Telemundo streaming platforms, up +44% vs. Tokyo through the same point in the Games. On linear, more than 12 million viewers have watched Olympic coverage on Telemundo and Universo.

Beginning with Wednesday’s fútbol coverage before Friday’s Opening Ceremony, total minutes consumed has surpassed 1.1 billion across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo streaming and social media platforms up +65% vs. Tokyo through the same point in the games. Opening weekend alone generated 19.2 million streamed minutes across all content types (live/replay/highlight), making it the most streamed weekend in Telemundo’s Olympics history, NBCU reported.

The weekend was highlighted by the network’s Olympic soccer coverage. On, Sunday, USA women’s soccer victory over Germany (4-1) posted the #1 event in Paris to date with 731,000 total viewers on Telemundo. On Saturday, France-Guinea men’s soccer match was the most watched event of the day and #2 highest sporting event of Paris-to-date with 589,000 total viewers on the network, NBCU reported.

Other data points released by Telemundo included:

The historic presentation of the Opening Ceremony delivered the highest Friday 1-6 p.m. performance since the 2022 World Cup with a TAD of 686,000 viewers.

The Opening Ceremony generated record-breaking streaming with 3.5 million live minutes, a 286% increase from the most-watched livestream in Tokyo 2021 (Mexico vs. Brazil semi-final on August 3rd, 2021, with 906,000 live minutes).

Locally, Telemundo’s Opening Ceremony ranked #2 regardless of language among P18+ in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Houston, only behind NBC’s presentation.

Digital and social media milestones posted through the opening weekend, include:

Paris 2024 nearly doubles Tokyo 2021’s total minutes watched with 31 million across Telemundo’s digital platforms (vs. 16.5M minutes).

Social media reached 13 million views to date, an increase of 791% compared to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics during the same period, driven by the addition of TikTok and substantial growth on Instagram (49X higher), X (9X higher), and Facebook (6X higher).

The Paris Olympics have achieved three of the six biggest days for social views in Telemundo’s Olympic history.

Source: Nielsen L+SD and Adobe Analytics, 7/24/2024-7/28/2024. Total Audience Delivery is based on national data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Reach based on Nielsen, P2+, 1 min qualifier. Social Analytics from ComScore Social.