AT&T Wins FirstNet Emergency Network Contract

RESTON, VA.—AT&T has signed on the dotted line for the multi-billion-dollar, 25-year contract to build and maintain FirstNet, the interoperable first responder public safety network. Proposed by the 911 Commission, FirstNet will have priority use of spectrum whenever it is needed for emergency communications. AT&T is expected to begin building FirstNet this fall.

