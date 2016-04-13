AT&T Lines Up 4K Baseball Broadcasts

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—AT&T and DirecTV are taking fans out the ball game in a new way, announcing a lineup of “MLB Network Showcase” games that will be broadcast in 4K. The UHD broadcasts will be available for DirecTV customers starting Friday, April 15, with a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Photo credit: MLB.com

The games will be available for DirecTV customers who have the Ultimate package or higher and compatible 4K UHD equipment. There are expected to be 25 “MLB Network Showcase” games throughout the 2016 regular season.

Future broadcasts will include games between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals on April 19, and two between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on April 29 and 30. More games will be announced throughout the season.

This is a continuation of 4K sports broadcasts from AT&T and DirecTV. The companies recently provided 4K coverage of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga.