Masters Broadcast Tees Off AT&T’s DirecTV 4K Channel

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—The Masters is often referred to as a tradition unlike any other, and AT&T is looking to make that especially true this year. AT&T has announced that it will deliver live 4K UHD coverage of the annual golf tournament from Augusta National Golf Club on its new DirecTV 4K channel.

The channel will offer coverage of all four rounds of the tournament, but will limit its coverage to the course’s famed “Amen Corner,” the nickname for the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

The DirecTV 4K channel, which launches in April, is part of the DirecTV Ultimate and Premiere packages. Viewers wishing to access the channel’s coverage of the tournament will need either an Ultimate or Premiere package subscription with an authorized 4K customer account, a Genie HD DVR (HR54), and either a DirecTV 4K Ready TV or compatible 4K TV connected to the latest version of the 4K Genie Mini.

The Masters Tournament, which will take place from April 7-10, will serve as the inaugural live event for DirecTV 4K channel, according to AT&T. The Masters will be broadcast on CBS, whose CBS Sports will work with DirecTV to produce the live 4K UHD telecast, utilizing Mobile TV Group's 39 FLEX 4K mobile unit.

AT&T claims that this is the first live 4K UHD broadcast in the U.S. as well as for golf, but it is not the only live 4K broadcast that has taken place in recent months. In January, Rogers Media broadcast an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic in London.