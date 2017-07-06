AT&T, Kudelski Agree to a Patent Cross-License

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND and PHOENIX, ARIZ. – The Kudelski Group announced a patent cross-license agreement with AT&T.



The comprehensive agreement provides AT&T worldwide access to Kudelski Group’s patent portfolio that covers fundamental aspects of end-to-end video distribution.



“We are extremely pleased to enter into this agreement with AT&T” said André Kudelski, Kudelski Group chairman and CEO. “This further validates the strong relevance of our patent portfolio to satellite, cable and OTT video distribution.”



Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.