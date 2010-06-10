AT&T delivers multiscreen coverage

AT&T is offering live, multiscreen delivery of ESPN World Cup coverage from every game as well as exclusive content and Spanish-language coverage.



The operator has also launched a World Cup app for customers of its IPTV service that lets users watch up to four ESPN channels featuring soccer matches and content on their TV screen at any one time, including the ability to choose from six different languages.



“The World Cup is one of the most anticipated sporting events in history, and AT&T customers will have more ways to watch all the action on the screens they use most,” said Dan York, president of content for AT&T.



AT&T U-verse TV customers can also access on-demand content including replays of each match, ESPN Press Pass news segments, highlights of all matches, video features of players and teams and historic games from previous World Cups.



Spanish-speaking subscribers to the IPTV service are being offered the Univision World Cup app, which offers coverage of all 64 games with Spanish commentary, as well as the Univision multiview feature that lets users watch Univision, TeleFutura and Galavisión channels featuring World Cup matches on their screen at the same time. The app also features player biographies, photos, grouping and table standings in Spanish.