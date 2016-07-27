AT&T Providing 4K NBC Olympics Coverage

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—AT&T is teaming up with NBCUniversal in order to offer a range of features for coverage of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Among AT&T’s offerings to DirecTV and U-verse customers are multi-screen Mix channels, interactive services and 4K coverage of select Olympic events.

Both DirecTV and U-verse customers will be able to utilize Mix channels, which are capable of being watched on a single screen simultaneously. DirecTV’s Mix Channel offerings, which can handle up to eight networks on a single screen at a time, will include NBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Bravo, CNBC, MSNBC, USA Network and NBC Universo. U-verse’s Multiviewer can host four networks at a time and will offer NBCSN, Bravo, USA Network and local NBC affiliates.

As part of the Mix channels, both DirecTV and U-verse customers will have access to additional features, including on-screen interactive apps for simultaneous viewing of NBCUniversal’s events by date and sport, real-time medal counts, video clips and extras.

AT&T and DirecTV are set to offer NBC’s 4K coverage of events as well. The 4K content will be available to DirecTV customers with compatible 4K UHD equipment and the DirecTV Ultimate package or higher. Events that will be offered in 4K include the Opening and Closing ceremonies (on a two-and-a-half hour delay) and sports like swimming, track and field, basketball and judo (on a one-day delay).

AT&T customers will also have access to NBCUniversal’s streaming content on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will begin in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 5 and run through Aug. 21.

