Atomos Previews Cloud Studio at 2022 NAB Show

MELBOURNE—Atomos has announced that it is providing a sneak peek of Cloud Studio, a collection of video production services during the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cloud Studio, developed in partnership with Mavis, will launch with two new cloud-based live video production services for sharing and real-time collaboration. One of them, Atomos Capture to Cloud, uploads files from Atomos network connected devices to cloud-based platforms, including Frame.io (an Adobe Company). The second, Atomos Stream, uses any Atomos network enabled device to live stream to popular platforms like Facebook Live, Twitch, YouTube, and more.

To mark the return of the show Mavis has also released a free version of the Mavis Pro Camera for NAB. The app is a powerful 4K video camera for filmmakers and future updates will work seamlessly with the Atomos Cloud Studio.

Atomos Capture to Cloud is designed to be a powerful, flexible, and immediate way to share clips from a camera with the new Atomos CONNECT or SHOGUN CONNECT devices to remote team members.

Over the past two years online review and collaboration platforms have become essential services and transformed the relationship between production and post. These cloud services are rapidly growing in popularity and have proven their efficiencies on thousands of productions. By removing the need to manually offload cards during production and wait for rushes to be reviewed, cloud workflows breakdown the traditional divisions that exist between production and post, bringing teams closer. Capture to Cloud adds new dimensions to these systems by allowing more cameras than ever before to be connected to online services and by introducing faster ways to upload footage.

Atomos Stream is an all-in-one solution that enables any Atomos network-enabled device to deliver a live stream. Whether customers use the new Atomos CONNECT for NINJA V and NINJA V+ or the SHOGUN CONNECT, connecting the device to the destination platform and configuring a stream has never been easier.

At launch Atomos Stream will include free support to deliver content directly to a single platform including Facebook Live, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Later this year, Atomos aims to release a premium “restreaming” service, via Atomos Cloud Studio to support the delivery to multiple platforms simultaneously.

At NAB Atomos and Mavis will be providing an exclusive technology preview of Atomos Live Production, a complete, cloud-based control room for live video and remote collaboration. Production for live events and multi-camera shoots has never been this accessible or this easy. With Live Production video creatives will be able to produce a live show, of the highest quality, at a fraction of the cost. The toolset includes a fully-featured video switcher and sound mixer, with video effects and graphics, and talkback.

Live Production can work with any camera, from professional broadcast models, through DSLR and mirrorless, to the Apple iPhone and the system is able to provide timecode sync to all sources in the cloud and on every connected device.

Using the new Atomos CONNECT or SHOGUN CONNECT devices, camera feeds are streamed to the Live Production system. Utilizing an ultra-low-latency protocol, each stream can be controlled in real-time from a browser, iPad app, or any compatible control panel from anywhere in the world. Once logged into the system crew members can view, direct, produce, mix, and more from any location. The integrated live talkback technology keeps team members connected and allows for an iPhone to be hooked up to ensure team members can communicate directly and easily. Delivery destinations include a dedicated Apple TV app or iOS devices, to make sure everyone can see the production as it goes live.

Atomos and Mavis have also partnered on a commemorative version of Mavis Pro Camera for iOS. The app supports 10-bit, 4K, HDR video capture and a host of professional camera features that will be familiar to every Atomos customer, including waveforms, false color, anamorphic conversion, and frame guides. Pro Camera also supports Atomos AirGlu™ technology which enables direct communication between devices and provides a wireless timecode lock.