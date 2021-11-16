Atomos, Nextorage Unveil Nextorage AtomX SSDmini

MELBOURNE—Atomos and Nextorage have formed a partnership centered on the latest generation of Nextorage AtomX SSDmini, designed specifically to maximize performance and reliability of Atomos recorder devices.

Engineering teams from both companies considered all pertinent details to create a drive that meets the needs of demanding productions, Atomos said.

To fit the compact media slot of the NINJA V and NINJA V+ and the NEON series products, the Nextorage AtomX SSDmini is 20% smaller than conventional 2.5-inch SSDs. With the optional handle, they can be adapted for use with the SUMO 19, NINJA CAST and SHOGUN Studio 2, it said.

The housing is constructed from die-cast aluminum. It is shock resistant (up to 1500G/0.5ms), able to survive extreme temperatures and has been designed to dissipate heat during operational use. The reinforced, durable connector has been insert tested over 3,000 times to ensure that it can stand up to the rigors of daily use on set. For a filmmaker who believes the drive is taking a beating, the Nextorage AtomX SSDmini fully supports SMART data, allowing future AtomOS drive health monitoring, it said.

The firmware of Nextorage AtomX SSDmini also has been tuned to support sustained transfer rates required by modern formats (550MB/s read and 500MB/s write). Available in 500GB and 1TB sizes, the drives have been certified for all of the formats currently supported by Atomos recorders. Those include Apple ProRes RAW HQ 8K at 30fps and 4K at 120fps, which accommodate different file sizes and suit different types of production.

The 500GB SSDmini is priced at $229, and the 1000GB SSDmini has a price of $439. Nextorage provides a three-year warranty for the AtomX SSDmini.