Atomos Ninja V Enables Apple ProRes RAW Recording for Fujifilm GFX100S

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos says that its Ninja V 5-inch HDR monitor monitor-recorder can now be combined with Fujifilm’s GFX100S camera to record in Apple ProRes RAW over HDMI.

The GFX100S is a medium format camera based on Fujifilm’s GFX100 camera. It features a 102MP resolution 43.8x32.9mm BSI CMOS sensor.

When combined with the Ninja V 5-inch 1,000nit HDR brightness display, the GFX100S can record up to 4K30p 12-bit ProRes RAW video. Users can view the GFX100S RAW signal in HDR on the Ninja V, with the ability to access tools that include waveform, magnify or engage peaking.

It also provides access to the wider Atomos eco-system for on-set HDR and SDR monitoring. A video signal can be output from the Ninja V to the Atomos Sumo19, or Atomos’ line of Neon production monitors, for HDR viewing.

An update to Fujifilm firmware is expected to add support for white balance and ISO. That update is expected in summer 2021.