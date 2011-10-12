Atlona Releases High-Speed HDMI Matrix Switchers



SUNNYVALE, CALIF.: Atlona Technologies said it’s released the latest additions to its family of high-speed HDMI matrix switchers: the AT-PRO2HD88M and AT-PRO2HD1616M. Featuring HDBaseT technology--consumer electronics (CE) connectivity technology optimized for whole-home and commercial multimedia distribution--the switchers extend HDMI sources, including full uncompressed HD video and audio, up to 330 feet at 1080p resolution over a single, Cat 5/6/7 cable. By supporting HDBaseT technology, the switchers also provide bidirectional RS-232 and zone-specific bidirectional IR pass-through up to 60 KHz and extensive Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) management, which allows installers to make any source or display function properly.



The switchers can serve to connect remotely located HD sources such as Blu-ray players, PlayStations, set-top boxes, satellite receivers or any other HDMI device. The units feature eight or 16 inputs with the same number of independently switchable twisted pair outputs to route to Atlona’s AT-PRO2HDREC and AT-PRO21616M-RX receiver modules (sold separately).



The matrix switchers feature stereo pass-through to allow the routing of local source audio from the matrix head-end to zone receiver units. The AT-PRO2HD88M is available now and the AT-PRO2HD1616M will be available Oct. 15, 2011, at MSRPs of $7,499.99 and $16,499.99, respectively.



