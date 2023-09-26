Ateme Joins Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Akamai Technologies Inc. has announced that Ateme is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program.

The Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program is designed to make solution-based features that are interoperable with Akamai's cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud, Akamai explained.

As an Akamai Qualified Computing Partner, Ateme will be able to offer Akamai customers end-to-end high-quality video-delivery solutions and greater choices in their digital transformation. The smooth, one-stop source facilitates cloud migration, as well as customers' search for a relevant Akamai-supported solution, the companies said.

"We are honored to become a part of the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program," said Ricardo Minari, director of global partnerships at Ateme. "This partnership highlights Ateme's commitment to ensuring our customers deliver the highest quality of video content to global audiences, even during their ongoing digital transformation journeys."

With Ateme's high-quality video-delivery solution running on Akamai, joint customers can benefit from low latency and better throughput thanks to the power of Akamai Connected Cloud, Akamai's massively distributed edge and cloud platform, the companies explained.

As a qualified computing partner, Ateme offers workloads that can be deployed with a range of origin options on Akamai, giving customers the flexibility to choose either a self-managed or an Akamai-managed origin. In addition, Ateme's compression efficiency combined with Akamai's cloud computing services' competitive data-transfer rates can help customers enjoy the cost benefits of reduced bandwidth and storage requirements, the companies said.

"Akamai is pleased to make quality video compression and delivery easily available to Akamai customers through the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program," said Matt Berk, vice president of cloud computing at Akamai. "Pay TV operators and content providers are now able to captivate their audiences with high-quality video and scale it across Akamai Connected Cloud, the massively distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery."