ATEME Gave VR Look of 2017 French Open

PARIS—Tennis fans had access to the courts of Roland Garros through a virtual reality viewing experience through ATEME and its Titan Live software. The live video system provided 180- and 360-degree VR viewing experiences during the entire two weeks of the 2017 French Open.

The virtual reality experience for the French Open was created by LiveLike, which used the Titan Live to encode UHD signals at various bitrates to offer the VR experience on tablets and smartphones. The experience was available for free on iOS and Android devices.

Titan Live is a software compression system designed for cable, DTH, OTT live delivery of SD, HD and UHD content. The pure CPU platform is hardware agnostic and runs on OS, Linux, Windows and Virtual Machine. It is based on ATEME’s fifth generation Stream compression engine.