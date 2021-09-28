ATEME Achieves AWS Technology Partner Status

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE and SYDNEY—ATEME has become an AWS Technology Partner (APN) on the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Path, the company said today.

It also has successfully completed the Foundational Technical Review for Titan File MS, the company’s multi-codec/format video transcoding software. The ISV Partner Path status enables ATEME to differentiate, market and co-sell with Amazon Web Services (AWS), it said.

“This collaboration brings together two leaders in their fields and presents us with the perfect opportunity to work with AWS to test and improve our solutions, and ensure they are fully integrated with the AWS cloud,” said Rémi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at ATEME.

“The cloud ecosystem is only growing in size and importance, and we have always been dedicated to helping our customers make that migration: first with our cloud-compliant software solutions and now by joining the APN. This is just the beginning of an exciting cloud journey for ATEME and we look forward to continuing to expand our customer base with AWS by our side.”

The AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), formerly called the Technical Baseline Review, enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in products or solutions. The FTR is led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA) who reviews AWS Partner products and solutions against a specific set of security, reliability and operational excellence requirements, it said.

With the FTR Lens, AWS Partners like ATEME can review a workload against each FTR requirement and select the best practices to follow.

ATEME will work with AWS to offer comprehensive cloud solutions to broadcasters and content providers. Leveraging the AWS cloud will deliver a wide range of benefits, including the ability to start up new video services quickly and add larger numbers of channels, the company said.

The company’s AWS-integrated solutions also will offer broadcasters and content providers cost-effective, high-quality video services, as well as the potential for additional monetization in the future, enabling capabilities such as advertising and personalization, it said.