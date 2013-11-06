Astucemedia Provides Live News Graphics Solution for Fusion

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA—Astucemedia has integrated a live news graphics workflow at the Miami network operations center for the new TV/digital network Fusion.



Fusion is a news, pop culture and satire TV/digital network that aims to engage and champion a young, diverse and inclusive America with original reporting, lifestyle and comedic content. Fusion is a joint venture between Univision Communications Inc. and the Disney/ABC Television Network. Fusion launched nationwide Oct. 28, 2013.



"Since this target audience is relatively young and tech savvy, the challenge is to present graphics displays that compare favorably with the online news and social media outlets younger viewers frequent," said Astucemedia CEO Alexandre Leclerc. "While Fusion successfully created a distinctive, contemporary brand identity for the innovative channel, Astucemedia brought those graphics to life by creating a live template-based workflow that would be intuitive and user-friendly for producers, journalists, and other newsroom staff."



In the months leading up to the launch, Astucemedia dedicated a six-member technical team to solving such mission critical challenges as integrating a Vizrt graphics system automated by Ross OverDrive system, providing operational support, and laying a foundation that can facilitate future growth and expansion.



Astucemedia’s creative and technical services focused on delivering live graphics for five Fusion shows, including The Morning Show, America with Jorge Ramos, Open Source, D.N.A. and AM Tonight. Fusion’s news division shares some newsgathering resources and program segments with Noticias Univision and ABC News.