Associated Press Intros ENPS iPad and Android App

WASHINGTON: The Associated Press’s ENPS automated news system now has an app for use with iPads and Android-based tablet PCs.



Called Tablet Story Viewer, or TSV, the app is fully functional within the ENPS mobile client so all features are enabled. It will also work with iOS and Android smartphones as well. TSV provides full copies of wire stories, updates them automatically and allows for story lists to be loaded and maintained. It will also allow access to other ENPS features such as contacts lists and messaging.



By providing a full copy of a story, a TSV-enabled iPad or tablet PC can be a handheld script for on-air presenters.-- from Radio World