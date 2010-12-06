ASSIMILATE ships SCRATCH 5.2
ASSIMILATE has announced the immediate availability of SCRATCH 5.2, a digital cinema and broadcast imaging tool for dailies, conforming, color grading and finishing.
SCRATCH 5.2 offers new features that allow post-production artists to boost creativity and productivity in both the grading and finishing of complex projects as well as the dailies workflow.
New finishing features include improved stereo 3-D-specific features, such as:
- An S-Lock feature that allows artists to keep a left-eye/right-eye dual-view configuration, while interactively selecting which stream to grade, sync or visually manipulate.
- Convergence, scaling and versioning that enable a streamlined, highly efficient 3-D pipeline.
- Supported output to any one of the available stereo patterns.
New features for dailies production and viewing include additions for RED-based productions allow directors, DPs and post artists virtually unlimited creativity and flexibility in the dailies process.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox