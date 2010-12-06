ASSIMILATE ships SCRATCH 5.2

ASSIMILATE has announced the immediate availability of SCRATCH 5.2, a digital cinema and broadcast imaging tool for dailies, conforming, color grading and finishing.

SCRATCH 5.2 offers new features that allow post-production artists to boost creativity and productivity in both the grading and finishing of complex projects as well as the dailies workflow.

New finishing features include improved stereo 3-D-specific features, such as:

An S-Lock feature that allows artists to keep a left-eye/right-eye dual-view configuration, while interactively selecting which stream to grade, sync or visually manipulate.

Convergence, scaling and versioning that enable a streamlined, highly efficient 3-D pipeline.

Supported output to any one of the available stereo patterns.

New features for dailies production and viewing include additions for RED-based productions allow directors, DPs and post artists virtually unlimited creativity and flexibility in the dailies process.