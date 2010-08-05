Ascent Media Distributing Reelzchannel



Ascent Media Group has announced that it is now providing high-definition transport and transmission services for the Albuquerque-based Reelzchannel movie television network. The network’s programming is being distributed via the Galaxy 17 satellite and provides viewers with movie features, interviews, and studio shows.



Ascent Media is providing the fiber connectivity from the Reelzchannel facility to Ascent’s teleport in Stamford, Conn., where it’s prepared for satellite delivery using Cisco PowerVu MPEG-4 compression technology.



“As the global programming transition to the HD format continues to accelerate, we are well positioned to provide HD conversion and transmission support services to our clients like Reelzchannel to deliver the highest quality viewing experience to the end user,“ said Brendan Corrigan, Ascent Media Group’s senior vice president of content distribution and transport of Ascent Media Group. “This partnership further illustrates our commitment to leverage our extended connectivity capabilities in order to provide end-to-end solutions to content creators and distributors.”



Reelzchannel was identified by The Nielsen Company in 2009 as the eighth fastest growing cable network out of a group of 95 as measured in the number of homes it reached. It is now available to more than 50 million U.S. cable and satellite subscribers.



