ARRI Hires Ivo Ivanoski as Lighting Division GM

MUNICH—ARRI has announced the hiring of Ivo Ivanoski to the role of general manager for the company’s lighting business unit. Ivanoski is expected to take over the position as of Aug. 1.

Ivanoski will share duties with Markus Lampier, who is also a general manager. Among Ivanoski’s responsibilities will be the demand creation, including areas of product management, application engineering, service, sales and marketing. Two areas of focus for Ivanoski will include working on LED solutions and the advancement of various lighting applications.

Past experience for Ivanoski includes time at Targetti Lighting and Osram Opto Semiconductors.

“Ivo’s drive, talent and leadership will certainly fit right in at ARRI Lighting” said Markus Zeiler, executive board member at ARRI.

Ivanoski will be based out of ARRI’s Stephanskirchen, Germany, office and report directly to Zeiler.