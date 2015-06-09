Arri Brasil Camera Service Facility to Open in São Paul

SÃO PAUL, BRAZIL—Arri said it will open a subsidiary in São Paulo, Brazil, in the third quarter of 2015 to service and maintain all Arri camera products. Arri Brasil, centrally located on Avenida Ibirapuera in Moema, São Paulo, will offer complete support for the full range of Arri cameras and camera accessories The office will function as a full-camera service facility servicing all camera models, including Alexa, Alexa XT, and the Amira, Alexa SXT and Alexa Mini cameras offering the new 4K recording modes. Plans are to provide camera maintenance, software upgrades, warranty and non-warranty repairs, as well as training and support for all camera products and camera accessories.



Heading up the office as technical service director will be long-time Arri employee Mario Jannini. A Brazilian national, Jannini is highly familiar with the growing Brazilian market as well as the technical aspects of all Arri camera products. During his career Jannini has worked in an engineering capacity within the local production community and knows the industry well. He has completed in depth technical training at Arri in Los Angeles and New York, and directly at the camera factory in Munich, Germany.



Latin America is a growing market for Arri. In addition to opening the new facility, Arri is launching Portuguese and Spanish websites. Camera maintenance and service procedures can now be performed in country by trained Arri technicians with no need to ship equipment abroad. This will keep costs down and provide speedy resolution for camera performance issues not only for Brazilian customers but also for customers in all neighboring Latin American countries.