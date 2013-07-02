ARISE NEWS global TV network uses Ventuz newsroom graphics

New 24-hour global TV news network ARISE NEWS leveraged Ventuz high-end graphics software for its broadcast newsroom solution including real-time 2D/3D graphics, HD video walls and interactive in-studio applications. London-based Spotted Zebra led the system design and integration.

ARISE selected Spotted Zebra based on its past work for the BBC, CNBC, Bloomberg and TRT. Spotted Zebra was able to put together a newsroom solution that included touch-screen interactivity, on-air graphics, live video feeds, and data-driven weather and financial graphics using the Ventuz software suite running on certified VBox graphics hardware.

When combined with Avid iNews and Vertigo Miranda, the Ventuz-based production pipeline delivered a complete broadcast newsroom solution at a cost significantly lower than other leading offerings.

At ARISE studios in London and New York, Ventuz software controls the interactive screen elements via a contact-free, multi-touch infrared laser system. Ventuz also controls the video wall backdrop, which acts as the focal point of the set. Behind the anchor desk, the video wall continuously displays fast-paced graphics and video clips that add dynamic energy to any live program.

ARISE is a multi-site channel with several international newscasters contributing their perspectives in real-time. Using Ventuz, one studio can create graphics or video wall content and have that content mirrored to the other news studios so the live broadcasts appear seamless and integrated.