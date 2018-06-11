APTS Elects Sherrese M. Smith to Its Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON — America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) — a nonprofit membership organization ensuring a strong, financially sound public television system — has elected Sherrese M. Smith to a three-year term as an at-large trustee on the APTS Board, and at-large director on the APTS Action, Inc. Board.

Smith is currently a partner at the law firm of Paul Hastings, in Washington and also serves as a member of the law firm’s Telecommunications, Media and Technology practice, as well as its Privacy and Cybersecurity practice.

“As the child of an educator who championed the importance of high-quality public television programming, I believe that the values of public television are critical to a healthy society and are more important than ever,” Smith said.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that for over 50 years has resolutely pursued civil discourse, superb children’s educational programming, and outstanding civic leadership,” Smith added, “I look forward to partnering with APTS … to promote these timeless values and navigate new challenges in the 21st century.”

Prior to joining the Paul Hastings law firm, Smith served as chief counsel to the FCC chairman, and general counsel of Washington Post Digital, where she provided washingtonpost.com, Slate.com, ForeignPolicy.com, TheRoot.com and other digital websites legal guidance and a growth strategy.

“[Sherrese] has a brilliant legal mind, and she is a well-recognized expert in telecommunications policy,” said APTS President and CEO Patrick Butler, “We look forward to her guidance as we implement the new ATSC 3 broadcast standard and make the most of the new opportunities for service and entrepreneurship that come with it.”

Butler added, “Sherrese’s expertise in cybersecurity will also be invaluable to us as America’s public television stations continue to enhance their service in public safety communications and expand on our existing partnerships with federal, state and local public safety, law enforcement and first responder organizations...”

Smith received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Carolina, and Juris Doctor from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, and currently serves as an adjunct professor at George Washington University in Washington.

Smith joins former FEMA Director Craig Fugate as an at-large board member at APTS, an organization that helps member stations provide essential public services in education, public safety and civic leadership to the American people. Previous at-large APTS board members included: Dr. Louis Sullivan, former U.S. Secretary of Health & Human Services, and former Sen. Bob Kerrey of Nebraska.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]