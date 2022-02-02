APTS Elects Board Officers and Trustees
By George Winslow published
Andrew Russell, president and CEO of PBS SoCal and KCET in Los Angeles, California, has been re-elected Chair of America’s Public Television Stations
WASHINGTON D.C.—America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) has announced the results of the election for its board leaders and trustees.
In terms of the results for Board Officers, Andrew Russell, president and CEO of PBS SoCal and KCET in Los Angeles, California, has been re-elected chair; Susi Elkins, director of broadcasting and general manager of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, has been re-elected professional vice chair; and David Steward II, immediate past board chair of Nine PBS in St. Louis, Missouri, has been re-elected lay vice chair.
The newly-elected trustees are: Annette Herrington, commissioner of Arkansas PBS in Conway, Arkansas, as a lay trustee; John D. Zeglis, retired chairman and CEO of AT&T Wireless Services, former President of AT&T, and a member of the board of WNIT Public TV of South Bend, Indiana, as an at-large trustee.
APTS Board of Trustees who were re-elected are: Carolyn Edwards, lay trustee of Vegas PBS in Las Vegas, Nevada; Susi Elkins, director of broadcasting and general manager, of WKAR Public Media/MI State University in East Lansing, Michigan; Franz Joachim, general manager and CEO of New Mexico PBS in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Garrett King, board member, Friends of OETA in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Vickie Lawson, president and CEO of East Tennessee PBS in Knoxville, Tennessee; David Steward II, immediate past board chair, Nine Network of Public Media in St. Louis, Missouri.
John Zeglis began his board term on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The officers and other trustees will begin their terms on Monday, February 28, 2022.
More biographical information on the officers and trustees can be found here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.