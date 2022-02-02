APTS Elects Board Officers and Trustees

WASHINGTON D.C.—America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) has announced the results of the election for its board leaders and trustees.

In terms of the results for Board Officers, Andrew Russell, president and CEO of PBS SoCal and KCET in Los Angeles, California, has been re-elected chair; Susi Elkins, director of broadcasting and general manager of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, has been re-elected professional vice chair; and David Steward II, immediate past board chair of Nine PBS in St. Louis, Missouri, has been re-elected lay vice chair.

The newly-elected trustees are: Annette Herrington, commissioner of Arkansas PBS in Conway, Arkansas, as a lay trustee; John D. Zeglis, retired chairman and CEO of AT&T Wireless Services, former President of AT&T, and a member of the board of WNIT Public TV of South Bend, Indiana, as an at-large trustee.

APTS Board of Trustees who were re-elected are: Carolyn Edwards, lay trustee of Vegas PBS in Las Vegas, Nevada; Susi Elkins, director of broadcasting and general manager, of WKAR Public Media/MI State University in East Lansing, Michigan; Franz Joachim, general manager and CEO of New Mexico PBS in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Garrett King, board member, Friends of OETA in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Vickie Lawson, president and CEO of East Tennessee PBS in Knoxville, Tennessee; David Steward II, immediate past board chair, Nine Network of Public Media in St. Louis, Missouri.

John Zeglis began his board term on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The officers and other trustees will begin their terms on Monday, February 28, 2022.