Apantac to Launch 4K Converters at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Apantac will launch new low-cost 4K converters that are part of its Crescent line of signal processing solutions. Designed for 4K broadcast, production and mobile video, the product line includes the Micro-4K, a 4K to HD down-converter; and Micro-4K-DP, a 4K to Display Port 1.2 (DP 1.2) converter.



The Micro-4K supports four 3G-SDI inputs, which are down-converted to HDMI and SDI simultaneously, with outputs up to 1080p. It also supports embedded SDI and HDMI audio and eight channels of embedded audio and offers a stereo analog audio output. It also down-converts 4K/UHD signals to HD to support 4K on HD and HDMI devices. This converter makes it possible to view UHD sources affordably on inexpensive LCD monitors or route signals across the existing 3G infrastructures.



Apantac’s other new converter, the Micro-4K-DP, provides an affordable solution for viewing 4K content on monitors that use DP 1.2. Display Port, which is an alternative to the HDMI display interface, can display 4K UHD-resolution up to 3840x2160 at 60 Hz.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Apantac will be in booth N5212.