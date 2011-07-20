AP Launches New Digital Product for Run Up to 2012 London Olympics



LONDON: The Associated Press will offer customers multimedia coverage of the 13th IAAF World championships in Daegu, South Korea, launching a new digital sports product that will provide text stories linked to photos and video clips from Sports News Television. Customers will be able to access the text, photo and video via a single AP platform.



The Aug. 27-Sept. 4 IAAF Championships is the last major international athletics event before the 2012 London Olympics and is likely to attract high public interest. A 22-member coverage team from the AP will be dedicated to chronicling the entire championships in text, photo and video.



Each day AP customers will benefit from access to up to 50 text stories, at least 250 photos and 10 video clips from the very best of the action at the IAAF championships. Photos will be shot, edited and filed at the stadium and directly transmitted so images are ready within moments of being taken.



