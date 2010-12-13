AP Archive adds CelebrityFootage to its expanding offerings

Continuing to build one of the world’s largest entertainment stock footage libraries, The Associated Press has announced a new agreement to globally market Los Angeles-based agency CelebrityFootage’s video archive through AP Archive, the AP’s footage sales division. The CelebrityFootage collection represents an archive of Hollywood stars and international celebrities over the past 20 years.

The AP and its content partners will sell the HD videos alongside other videos. The CelebrityFootage archive covers more than two decades and is refreshed with new footage every day. The entire collection has been added to the AP Archive website, where it can be searched and viewed alongside all of AP’s existing entertainment video. AP currently produces four daily entertainment video news feeds, and its own entertainment news archive comprises approximately 100,000 videos.

Michael Goldberg, CEO of CelebrityFootage, said the AP’s global distribution network will help his footage reach a “vast international audience.”

The AP Archive also represents Democratic Voice of Burma, ABC News, Chinese Central Television, Vatican Television and WWF, the conservation organization.