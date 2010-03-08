Anystream to show automated metadata packaging at NAB

At NAB, Anystream will highlight its new automated metadata packaging technology designed to address the challenges of adapting and transforming metadata to meet the specific requirements of each unique platform and distribution outlet.

In most workflows, metadata remains one of the most problematic areas, requiring much manual intervention, limiting the ability to cost-effectively capitalize on the growing opportunity of multiplatform business models. This new product is an extension of the Agility platform and automates the packaging of both metadata and media to enable a cost-effective, scalable and automated workflow for delivering full content packages to a growing number of syndication outlets and platforms from a single video and metadata source.

Anystream will highlight components including Digital Vision for standards conversion, DP600 integration for Dolby E processing and 5.1 surround-sound audio, Adobe Flash Rendering system for graphics overlay, and Softel for open and closed caption generation.

The company will also show new broadcast capabilities including extensions with broadcast workflows to allow for an easier and more powerful integration with the broadcast infrastructure, as well as processing of closed captions and other VANC and VBI data.