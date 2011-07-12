AntonBauer Expands Operations in Brazil

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL and SHELTON, CONN.: Anton/Bauer is expanding its presence in Brazil with the opening of The Vitec Group’s Videocom Division office in Sao Paulo. The new office, led by Cristina Delboni, managing director, and Elizeu Moraes, supervisor of installation and maintenance, will serve as a hub to offer support, service and stock.



The division will now be better situated to support its dealer network and stock product so that it is readily available on short notice. In addition, the division can now offer technical and maintenance service to new and existing customers as they make investments in their equipment infrastructure. This is particularly important at this time, with so many major sporting events scheduled to take place in the nation over the next several years.



“With the second largest growing economy in the world, a local office will allow us to meet the increasing need for our products, technologies and after-sale support by broadcasters and production professionals as they prepare to upgrade equipment in advance of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2013, 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympic Games,” said Michael Accardi, president of Anton/Bauer.