AntonBauer Assists Coverage in Vancouver



Mobile power systems and lighting provider Anton/Bauer is a supplier for this year’s Winter Games in Vancouver. The gear will go towards supporting NBC’s ENG crews.



NBC partners since 1996, Anton/Bauer is likewise providing 24/7, on-site technical support for the duration of the broadcast.



The Games are a unique opportunity for the company to make a few product debuts, including lightweight, lithium-ion batteries which can be mounted on the camera rather than a battery belt, ULHM-LED light modules, nickel metal-hydride HyTRON 140 batteries and Dual 2272 chargers.



Currently celebrating their 40th year of business, Anton/Bauer is a member of the industry supply giant Vitec Group PLC.



