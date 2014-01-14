Andreas Loges Named CEO of Rohde & Schwarz

HANOVER and MUNICH, GERMANY—Andreas Loges, former finance director of Rohde & Schwarz DVS GmbH, was named CEO of the company Dec. 15, 2013. He succeeds Dr. Peter Spoer and Dr. Hans-Ulrich Weidenbruch.



As finance director, he was responsible for the finance department as well as for heading up the HR area.



Juergen Nies, head of the Broadcasting Division at Rohde & Schwarz: “We are confident that Andreas Loges will manage our subsidiary very skillfully and successfully. We deliberately chose someone from DVS’s own ranks to fill this management position: Andreas Loges personifies the successful further development of DVS within the Rohde & Schwarz group.”



Andreas Loges: “I am really delighted with the confidence shown in me to continue the outstanding achievements of the DVS founders. As the new CEO, I intend to make full use of all the opportunities offered by the Rohde & Schwarz group and continue to offer our customers groundbreaking products. It is important to me to further consolidate the position of DVS in the post production market and to develop the company into a successful player in the broadcast arena.”