And the New Name Is: `Warner Bros. Discovery’

BURBANK, Calif—Discovery CEO David Zaslav has announced that the combined Discovery, Warner Media assets will be officially known as “Warner Bros. Discovery.”

“We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.’ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration,” Zaslav said in making the announcement.

Zaslav, who will lead the merged company, unveiled the new name to WarnerMedia employees at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.

The logo for the combined company includes a tag line, “the stuff that dreams are made of” from the classic Warner Bros. film “Maltese Falcon,” as an homage to the rich legacy of Warner Bros. and statement about the focus of proposed company, the company reported.

In May, AT&T and Discovery reached a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a single company. The deal is expected to close in mid-2022.