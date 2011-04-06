AMWA, EBU to demonstrate service-oriented media workflow at NAB Show

The Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will demonstrate some early capabilities of service-orientated media workflow as part of the FIMS (Framework for Interoperable Media Services) Task Force at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N3134 at the International Research Park.

The FIMS Task Force aims to facilitate the same change in broadcast operations as did the 1998 SMPTE/EBU Task Force that endorsed the MXF format. The 1998 SMPTE/EBU Task Force was dedicated to creating standardized file formats to enable interchange between the components of a system.

The demonstration will show typical media services: ingest, capture, movement and transcode. Two directives of the FIMS project are to make media processes in a file-based workflow more flexible and to provide an open architecture that allows the processes to integrate efficiently with business systems. The sample services will use the AS-02 MXF Versioning format to exchange the media files.

Participating vendors, including Avid, Cinegy, Cube-Tec, IBM, RadiantGrid and Sony, supported by Harmonic, Harris, Mesclado, RAI, Red Bee Media, Snell, StorerTV and Tixel, will show a media workflow implemented as services operating within the Task Force FIMS. IBM and Sony are providing orchestration engines as part of the demonstration.

Jean-Pierre Evain, co-managing FIMS on behalf of EBU, and Hans Hoffmann, EBU technical head of production technologies, said NAB is a vital opportunity for FIMS to demonstrate its achievements to the wider public and to enter a dialog with users and industries on the potential business impact of FIMS.