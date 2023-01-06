Ampersand Automates Addressable TV Functionality for Buyers

NEW YORK—Ampersand has added an automated addressable TV functionality to its advertising platform that the company said will streamline workflow between buyers and sellers.

The new enhancement automates the planning of addressable campaigns across Ampersand’s supply partners — including Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox, Altice and Verizon, which represent over 70 percent of U.S. addressable households.

“Advertisers spent over $2 billion domestically on addressable TV ads over the past few years and are expected to double their spending by the end of 2023,” said Kalyan Lanka, VP of Product Management for Ampersand. “By consolidating and streamlining the ability to find custom audiences all in a single interface, we will allow advertisers to reach any audience across any screen, within a highly engaged context”

The inclusion of addressable TV functionality follows the previously announced introduction of Audience Builder capabilities, which democratizes audience creation and household count estimation for self-serve clients. It also builds on top of the introduction of Ampersand’s incremental reach capabilities which allows brands to increase reach by targeting light TV viewers and households that are underexposed or unexposed to their national linear campaigns, the company said.