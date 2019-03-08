Amit Mathur Joins Sinclair as VP of Product Engineering

BALTIMORE—Amit Mathur has joined Sinclair Broadcast Group as vice president of product engineering, where he will continue scaling the station group’s digital publishing as well as expanding its suite of digital products and services, Sinclair said this week.

Amit Mathur

“I am thrilled to join Sinclair and have an opportunity to develop and enhance audience experiences that take advantage of the company’s expansive local news and content operations,” said Mathur.

Mathur, who will report to Kevin Cotlove, VP and GM of Sinclair Digital Operations, most recently was head of engineering of the player and developer experience team at Electronic Arts. There he led engineering, product management, program management and quality assurance for the company’s Digital Gaming Platform.

Before EA, Mathur held various positions at mobile social platform Tango, was an early member of the Microsoft Azure incubation team and worked to develop AI and machine learning techniques at Symantec. Mathur earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign College of Engineering.

“Amit brings a strong background of leadership and software engineering excellence, and his expertise in building large-scale consumer products will help position Sinclair for continued digital audience growth,” said Cotlove.

