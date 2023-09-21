AMG’s Local Now Adds 19 Local and National NBCU Channels

ATLANTA—The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now has expanded its partnership with NBCUniversal by launching 19 new free ad-supported television (FAST) channels.

The Local Now launches included 11 NBC local news free ad-supported television (FAST) channels, as well as six regional and national Telemundo FAST channels, and two NBC entertainment FAST channels – American Crimes and NBC LX Home.

The NBC local news FAST channels available to stream on Local Now include:

NBC New York News (WNBC)

NBC Los Angeles News (KNBC)

NBC Chicago News (WMAQ)

NBC Philadelphia News (WCAU)

NBC Boston News (WBTS)

NBC Dallas Fort Worth News (KXAS)

NBC Washington, DC News (WRC)

NBC SF Bay Area News (KNTV)

NBC South Florida News (WTVJ)

NBC San Diego News (KNSD)

NBC Connecticut News (WVIT)

In addition, Local Now viewers can stream national Spanish-language news and entertainment curated by Telemundo on the Telemundo al Día FAST channel. Local Now adds four regional Telemundo news FAST channels from Telemundo owned stations covering California, Florida, Texas and the Northeast. Additional national news from Telemundo Noticias Ahora will be available in the coming months.

“Local Now is the leader in free local news, and with the addition of the 11 NBC local news and 4 Telemundo FAST channels, we are now able to expand our local coverage even more,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Strong partnerships like this one with NBCUniversal is what has fueled Local Now’s rapid growth and allowed us to deliver on our mission of providing our audience the best free streaming content available.”

“Local news, in English and Spanish, lifestyle programming and true crime are three genres that are increasingly important to viewers in the FAST space,” said Matt Schnaars, president, content distribution, NBCUniversal. “Powered by the expertise of the NBCUniversal News Group, these networks are a great compliment to Local Now’s content offering, bringing our multi-cultural audiences another outlet to be informed and entertained.”