AMG Hires Oliver De La Hoz CFO of Allen Media Digital

LOS ANGELES—The Allen Media Group (AMG) has hired media industry veteran Oliver De La Hoz as its new CFO of its Allen Media Digital. De La Hoz will be based in AMG's Los Angeles headquarters.

De La Hoz has more than two decades of experience in financial accounting, integration, operations and mergers and acquisitions within the entertainment and media industry. He comes into the AMG family from a position as chief financial officer of ITV Studios U.S., where he helped build and manage scripted and unscripted businesses and oversaw the accounting and finance functions of the firm. In addition to serving as a director at PwC’s Financial Due Diligence practice , De La Hoz is a certified public accountant and graduated with a dual degree in Accounting and Finance from Georgetown University.

The division in which De La Hoz will be financial officer encompasses the company’s streaming AVOD platform Local Now, TheGrio streaming app, HBCU Go, The Weather Channel Streaming App, The Weather Channel en Español, and the company’s recently launched Sports.TV streaming platform.

“Oliver De La Hoz is a great addition to the Allen Media Group family as chief financial officer for Allen Media Digital, where he will be valuable in overseeing all financial planning, accounting and business operations for the division,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Oliver will now play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue to grow our digital streaming platforms and initiatives worldwide."