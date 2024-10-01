AMG Adds Three New CBS FAST Channels to its Local Now Streaming Platform

ATLANTA—Local Now, a free streaming platform from The Allen Media Group, has expanded its offerings of CBS programming with the addition of three recently launched ad-supported television (FAST) channels: “60 Minutes,” “48 Hours” and “Entertainment Tonight.”

The FAST channel dedicated to 60 Minutes provides access to new and classic segments of the iconic newsmagazine’s library. The CBS Entertainment Tonight (ET) FAST channel covers the latest news in movies, TV and celebrities, while the 48 Hours FAST channel features over 500 episodes of the award-winning true crime series and will include blocks of episodes with themes including: Crimes of Passion, Serial and Spree Killings, Criminal Blunders, Evil in the Family, Love Gone Wrong, Wrongful Convictions, Women Who Kill, Houses of Horror, Money Kills, Missing People, Cold Cases, Survival Stories and Hollywood Mysteries.

“Through the addition of these three excellent CBS FAST channels, Local Now continues to expand its foothold in delivering the best FREE streaming entertainment and news content available,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Local Now is growing exponentially, and content partnerships like CBS play a crucial role in the platform's success.”

“Partnering with Local Now introduces our award-winning news, entertainment, and true crime programming to new audiences. Our best-in-class franchises 60 Minutes, 48 Hours and Entertainment Tonight have built dedicated followings, and we're excited to offer streaming viewers the chance to engage with our journalism and entertainment content on these thoughtfully curated FAST channels,” said Wendy McMahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 500 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.