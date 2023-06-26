American Basketball Association Taps Strimm TV for Abagale TV Launch
Using the Strimm platform, ABA has developed 100+ online television channels for their basketball teams
CHICAGO—American Basketball Association (ABA) has announced that it used Strimm TV's tech platform to launch Abagale TV. Leveraging Strimm platform, ABA has developed 100+ online television channels for their basketball teams, enabling them to offer 24/7 live tv broadcast of basketball games both online and via OTT devices.
"Abagale TV marks a pivotal turning point for our organization's history, providing us with unprecedented fan engagement through Strimm TV technology, enabling our basketball teams to reach their fans everywhere,” Joe Newman, CEO of ABA.
"Television is the most efficient medium in the world. We are thrilled to partner with ABA on their goal to establish a television network," added Dmitry Kochman, CEO and founder of Strimm TV. "This collaboration showcases Strimm TV flexibility as it adapts to meet specific needs of different organizations. Working alongside [the ABA] we help bringing the excitement of ABA games right to their fans, anywhere they are."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.