American Basketball Association Taps Strimm TV for Abagale TV Launch

CHICAGO—American Basketball Association (ABA) has announced that it used Strimm TV's tech platform to launch Abagale TV. Leveraging Strimm platform, ABA has developed 100+ online television channels for their basketball teams, enabling them to offer 24/7 live tv broadcast of basketball games both online and via OTT devices.

"Abagale TV marks a pivotal turning point for our organization's history, providing us with unprecedented fan engagement through Strimm TV technology, enabling our basketball teams to reach their fans everywhere,” Joe Newman, CEO of ABA.

"Television is the most efficient medium in the world. We are thrilled to partner with ABA on their goal to establish a television network," added Dmitry Kochman, CEO and founder of Strimm TV. "This collaboration showcases Strimm TV flexibility as it adapts to meet specific needs of different organizations. Working alongside [the ABA] we help bringing the excitement of ABA games right to their fans, anywhere they are."